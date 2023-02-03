Colors reality show Bigg Boss 16 is just few days away from the finale. In the coming episode. filmmaker Karan Johar steps into Salman Khan’s shoes to host the reality show’s weekend episodes. In the episode, Karan slams Archana Gautam for being aggressive during task.

Karan confronts Archana Gautam for her conduct in the torture task for the prize money. He says, “When you do some task in Bigg Boss house, you are trying to take out your personal feelings during the task and do you think this is correct?” Archana attempts to defend herself, claiming that she did not take the task personally. Karan further accuses her of hurting Shiv, and now he has to suffer an eye injury. Archana clarifies that she has apologized to Shiv for the accident.

In the recent episode, Archana throws haldi powder and Chilli powder on Nimrit, Shiv and Stan’s faces to make them leave the task in between. Nimrit feels tortured in the task when Archana throws haldi and Chilli powder on her face which leaves the latter shouting at Archana. Nimrit asks Archana to not throw haldi and chilli powder on them and Archana screams saying “Haldi ka tilak lagando, humaari bhi toh jal rahi thi toh.” Not only Archana but also Shalin and Priyanka Chahar splash buckets of cold water on the contestant to win the game.

