Colors TV’s show Bigg Boss 16 is just a few days away from the finale. And before the finale, Bigg Boss summarises the inspiring journey of finalists Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam before a crowd of fans cheering for them.

In the coming episode, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is shown a glimpse of her stint in the house, while the master of the house compliments her. Bigg Boss praises Priyanka and says, “You walked inside the house with your friend (Ankit Gupta) but still most of the time you were alone in the house. You need a lot of courage, clarity of thought and strength to speak your mind in front of everyone. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aap ki awaaz gharwalon ko pasand ho na ho, lekin dilon tak zaroor pahuch chuki hai, jab jab Bigg Boss 16 ka naam liya jaayega aap ki awaaz logon ke zehan mein zarur aayegi.” Priyanka gets emotional while witnessing her journey.

