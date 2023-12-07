Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya pushes Abhishek Kumar during a fight

The Bigg Boss 17 house, known for its unpredictable nature, has once again become the stage for high-stakes confrontations. The house witnessed a tumultuous turn of events as contestants Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar engaged in a fierce battle for immunity. In a bid to secure immunity, Arun Mashettey and Neil Bhatt found themselves pitted against each other in a high-stakes task. As the tension escalated, emotions ran high, and the competitive spirit was palpable among the contestants.

Amidst the intensity of the immunity task, Abhishek’s actions drew the ire of fellow contestant Isha Malviya. Abhishek, seemingly targeting another participant during the task, faced a strong objection from Isha, who accused him of purposefully instigating chaos. The exchange quickly escalated into a verbal sparring match, with both contestants airing their grievances.

As the confrontation intensified, Abhishek, known for his fiery temperament, lost his cool and charged towards Isha. The situation took a drastic turn when Isha, feeling cornered, pushed Abhishek away in an attempt to defend herself. In the midst of the escalating chaos, fellow contestants Khanzaadi and Samarth intervened to prevent the situation from turning physical. The Bigg Boss house, known for its volatile dynamics, once again bore witness to the thin line between competition and personal conflicts.