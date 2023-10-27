Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan lashes out at Abhishek Kumar for calling Mannara duplicate Parineeti Chopra

The season's defining moment revolved around the controversy surrounding Mannara Chopra, a talented actress known for her work in the Telugu film industry. In the highly anticipated "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode, the show's charismatic host, Salman Khan, decided to address the simmering controversy surrounding Mannara Chopra.

Bigg Boss 17, one of India’s most-watched and talked-about reality TV shows, certainly did not disappoint in delivering drama, emotions, and celebrity feuds. The season’s defining moment revolved around the controversy surrounding Mannara Chopra, a talented actress known for her work in the Telugu film industry.

Recently Ankita, a fellow contestant on Bigg Boss 17, whispered to Abhishek a suggestion that would set off a chain of events. “Tell her she’s Parineeti’s sister; let’s see how she reacts,” Ankita said, clearly aware of Mannara’s sensitivity. Abhishek, recognizing an opportunity to stir the pot, decided to take Ankita’s advice and ran with it. Near the pool area, Abhishek ridiculed Mannara, remarking, “From this angle, she looks like Parineeti Chopra, from the side, she resembled Parineeti.”

Mannara initially chose to ignore these comments, displaying remarkable restraint and composure. However, Abhishek persisted, attempting to provoke her further. Eventually, Mannara could no longer contain her emotions, exclaiming, “Why are you bringing my family into this? You’re exploiting my family for your own gain.”

In the highly anticipated “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode, the show’s charismatic host, Salman Khan, decided to address the simmering controversy surrounding Mannara. He posed a direct question to her: “Do you have a trigger point?” Mannara admitted that her trigger point was people discussing her family members.

Salman asked Mannara with a hint of mischief, “Toh yeh toh aapki behne hai na?” This was a clear reference to Mannara’s cousins, the globally renowned Bollywood stars, Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra. As the conversation continued, Salman Khan directed his attention to Abhishek, and asked, “Kisne inko duplicate Parineeti bulaya?” Abhishek admitted to calling Mannara a duplicate of Parineeti and confessed to triggering her intentionally. In a fit of anger, Salman rebuked Abhishek, emphasizing that being a fan of his did not justify Abhishek’s actions. He reminded Abhishek that in real life, such behavior could lead to severe consequences, asserting, “Real life mein joote padenge joote.”

