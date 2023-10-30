Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth gets into a heated argument with Abhishek, warns him to stay away from Isha

Bigg Boss 17 is set for a series of intense confrontations that promise to keep fans glued to their screens. Recently, Samarth and Isha were seen spending romantic moments together in the house which eventually made ex-bf Abhishek unhappy

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Oct,2023 14:56:38
The highly anticipated reality TV show Bigg Boss 17 is set for a series of intense confrontations that promise to keep fans glued to their screens. Recently, Samarth and Isha were seen spending romantic moments together in the house which eventually made ex-bf Abhishek unhappy. He was later seen confronting Isha about the same. He asked Isha how she could move on so quickly after their breakup? Abhishek said, “We dated for more than a year and you moved on in three months. How is that possible?” Isha responded by saying that, “If you liked me so much, you would have changed for good but you didn’t and yes, I did move on because Samarth gave me the love and respect that you didn’t.”

Now, in the upcoming episode, audience witnesses the explosive encounter when Abhishek emerges from his room, visibly agitated by something Samarth said concerning his relationship with Isha. Samarth doesn’t hold back, challenging Abhishek by asking, “What does he want Isha to be guilty of?” He says, “If she wants she can move on within a day from a person who doesn’t respect her.” Abhishek says that he said this to her, not him. Samarth cuts him and says that he can’t say anything to her as Isha is with him.

Samarth warns Abhishek that she is living on her own and doesn’t need his advice on what to do and what not to do. “If you respect women, then someone will like you,” says Samarth to Abhishek. He warns him that if he does anything to Isha, he will break his bones. One thing leads to another and then they both fight. Soon, Samarth gets aggressive and tries to attack Abhishek but the housmates stops him. As the tension continues to rise, fans can expect further drama and emotional turmoil in the house.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

