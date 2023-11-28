Bigg Boss 17 Spoiler: Isha Malviya counsels Ankita Lokhande over cleanliness

In today’s episode, inside Bigg Boss house, the dynamics among contestants are set to shift dramatically. The latest twist involves Isha Malviya taking on the role of an unexpected therapist, turning the spotlight onto Ankita Lokhande for a counseling session. Little did they know that what started as a seemingly innocent therapy session would escalate into a full-blown showdown over cleanliness.

As Isha Malviya delves into the topic of cleanliness, Ankita Lokhande finds herself at the center of the storm. The once strong bond between these two contestants takes an unexpected nosedive as Isha bluntly suggests that Ankita needs to step up her cleanliness game. What ensues is a heated exchange of words, with Ankita retaliating by dubbing Isha as the “goddess of cleanliness.” The stage is set for a clash that could potentially redefine the relationships within the Bigg Boss house.

Isha accuses Ankita of being overly sensitive and easily offended, while Ankita fires back, claiming that Isha lacks the skills to clean professionally. The tension escalates, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering if the foundation of the Dil house will crumble under the weight of this epic clash. The Bigg Boss drama has never been more gripping as the contestants refuse to back down from the confrontation that threatens to reshape alliances within the house.

As alliances are tested and friendships hang in the balance, Bigg Boss 17 is proving to be a rollercoaster of emotions. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the next episode to witness the aftermath of this unexpected twist and to see if the housemates can find common ground or if the rift caused by this epic confrontation will lead to irreversible consequences.