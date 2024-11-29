Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal V/s Digvijay Rathee – Who is the real ‘paltu’?

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen friendships falling down like pins in the house. We have seen the rapport between Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun break, with them getting emotionally drained out after a confrontation. The same happened with Shilpa Shirodkar and Karanveer Mehra when Karan felt that Shilpa could have made him the Time God, but chose not to. Karan was seen questioning Shilpa on her way of playing the game by betraying him.

The upcoming episode will see a clash between Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal. Rajat and Digvijay will be seen locking horns yet again, this time on the issue of ‘who is the paltu’. While Digvijay will blame Rajat for changing his stand every now and then, Rajat will throw the same back at Digvijay and call him a paltu. Rajat while conversing with Digvijay will call him a paltu as he refused to stick by his words with respect to Kashish. Digvijay will snap back at Rajat by saying that it will not work if he keeps saying something, and viewers will realize the truth when they see his actions. Digvijay will tell Rajat that he is playing below the belt in humiliating him. Rajat and Digvijay will lose their cool when they blame each other for losing their minds.

Who is the real paltu in this case – Rajat or Digvijay?

What do you all feel?

