Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan questions Shilpa Shirodkar on her relationship with Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra; Shilpa says, ‘I don’t need them’

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has got into yet another weekend wherein Salman Khan will host Weekend Ka Vaar, and talk to contestants based on their actions this week inside the house. As we know, the week has been special as it saw three hot wild cards in Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose and Aditi Mistry. Digvijay Rathee was made the Time God for the week and his fight with Kashish Kapoor intensified when he refused to save Kashish from being nominated.

The Weekened Ka Vaar drama will see the favourite bahu of the small screen, Hina Khan grace the show. She will captivate the audience with her charm and ever-smiling grace. Also, Salman Khan will be in action, and will take Shilpa Shirodkar’s class clearly. He will question Shilpa on her relationship with Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra. Salman, will call Vivian and Karan to be the two tails of Shilpa, going wherever she goes. However, he will also ask Shilpa why both of them did not come to her support when she had a fight with Rajat Dalal. Salman will ultimately spring up the question to Shilpa asking her to name her Top 1 and 2 with respect to Vivian and Karan.

Shilpa will refuse initially, saying she likes both of them and cannot name her most favourite. However, when Salman will ask the impretinent question of whether Shilpa needs both Vivian and Karan, Shilpa will refuse to indicate that she does not need them.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.