Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan snubs Chum; questions Karanveer Mehra on his strategy

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen the shocking eviction of Shrutika Arjun Raaj who was ousted from the house, after the decision coming from the live audience. We now get into the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode before the Finale week. As we know, the contest is now between Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang and Chaahat Pandey. We saw Vivian Dsena and Chum fighting it out for the Ticket to the Finale. However, when Chum got injured, Vivian refused to accept the finale ticket. Chum too did not want to go into the finale by accepting Vivian’s sacrifice.

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see Salman Khan questioning Chum’s act during the task. He will tell her that instead of holding it close to her face, she could have kept it away from her body. Salman will question, ‘Agar National television pe baar baar bola jaayega ki Vivian aggressive hai, iska matlab hai ki you don’t want Vivian to perform his task well. Agar itna hi tha toh medical room ke liye mana kyun kar rahe the’.

Salman Khan will also ask Karan, ‘Chum ke liye khelkar aap trophy kaise jeetne wale the’. Karan will put in his confident self saying, ‘Main confident hoo ki main top 5 main hoon. Main super confident hoom ki Chum bhi top 5 main hai. Agar aap sure the toh Shilpa ke liye kyun nahi khele? Agar aapko sacrifice karna hi hai Karan toh Bigg Boss ke ghar se bahar niklo na. Wahan ke sacrifices dekhni hai muje.’

