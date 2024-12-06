Bigg Boss 18: Shalini Passi gets ‘special’ treatment in the house; contestants toil to keep her happy

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show recently saw a lot of confessions and questions pouring in from celebrity guests and the contestants in the house. We saw journalists Shweta Singh and Saurabh Dwivedi enter the house to talk to a few of the contestants in the confession room. We saw Rajat Dalal being drilled by Saurabh over his past, present and future. We also saw Avinash Mishra being questioned by Shweta about his relationship with Eisha Singh.

We have already written about Shalini Passi the fashionista entering the Bigg Boss house for a brief phase of time.

The upcoming episode will see Shalini being treated royally in the house, by the other contestants with all the special attention. Shalini who was all about self-love, impeccable skin, and style, will be seen being given a sumptuous meal wherein her demands will be the talk of the day. She will want more air to come in, will want to avoid mosquitoes, will want a straw to sip through her drink, and will even want to sleep under mosquito nets. However, even after all of this, Shalini will not get a proper sleep at night. Courtesy, the snoring of other contestants sleeping near her.

We have also written about the popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar this week to promote her music video Aankh.

What will happen next?

