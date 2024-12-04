Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar misses sister Namrata Shirodkar; gets emotional in front of Anurag Kashyap

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen engaging drama with the contestants fighting over trivial to major matters. The house has seen many friendships broken with time. As we know, the new Time God in the house this week is Rajat Dalal. As for the nominated contestants this week, they include Karanveer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Sara Arfeen Khan, Kashish Kapoor, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirdokar. We wrote about ace film maker Anurag Kashyap grace the show. We wrote about him meeting a few of the contestants in the confession room where he would ask them about their Bigg Boss journey, the contestants they miss and more.

We also wrote about Anurag having a conversation with Shilpa Shirodkar.

The upcoming episode will focus on Kashyap meeting Shilpa, Vivian Dsena and a few others. While in conversation with Shilpa, he will mention her sister Namrata. This will trigger the sibling chord in Shilpa. Shilpa will be seen confiding in Kashyap that she was missing her sister more now, and was talking about her in the house. Shilpa will also say that her sister means a lot to her, and that she is sad that she fought with her before entering the house. Shilpa will say that she had not talked to Namrata for weeks, before entering the Bigg Boss house. Shilpa will wish that Kashyap conveys her message to her sister, and will also wish to see her sister soon. Shilpa will weep her heart out before Kashyap.

