Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena on the attack; how will he strategize the game now?

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen the eviction of Tajinder Singh Bagga from the house last week. The weekend show altered a lot of things for Vivian Dsena who found himself all over again in the show. Riding alone with a lot of betrayals coming from friends, the last introspection came from Salman Khan who asked Vivian to pull up his socks, failing which he will get evicted from the house. Vivian has since then, changed his personality in the house. He is not any more the cool person, but is all the more serious in the house.

The upcoming episode will see him questioning Shilpa Shirodkar on why she did not help him when he was going off the track, and why she had to advise only Karanveer. Vivian will not leave Eisha Singh either and will question her on whether she has talked about him at his back ever. Eisha will hold firm and will refuse to have done so.

Vivian will sit to himself and will be seen in a conversation with Bigg Boss saying, ‘Kamaal hai Bigg Boss, humne pyar mohabbat kya dikhadi, saala poora ghar hi farebi nikla. saale aise cordial hogaye jaise pata nahi kitne saal purane dost hai.’

Well, what will Vivian’s game plan be now? How will he strategize his behaviour in the house?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.