COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Munawar Faruqui and Mannara end their friendship?

The thirst for power is palpable in tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ as the captaincy task takes over the house. It involves K-pop sensation Aoora performing the song ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ in a makeshift club. In the middle of this performance, the sound of contestants fighting is played intermittently and during this interval, housemates have to run to the bar manned by Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya. Among the contestants who’ve arrived at the bar, the chosen three housemates must summon the other three housemates they want to nominate out of the captaincy race by breaking a bottle on their head. The last one standing earns captaincy for the week. Who will be honoured as the third captain of this season?

Disappointed at Munawar for not backing her ambition for captaincy, Mannara Chopra confronts the shaayar and expects an explanation for the lack of support. She reminds him that she had supported his captaincy stint and asks him if he’s worried she will oust his now close friend in the house, Ayesha Khan. Not in the mood to explain, Munawar admits that he won’t be able to live up to her expectations of him. She mocks him by saying that leaving things unaddressed is his recurring problem. Having had enough, Munawar says their friendship is the first thing he is addressing by ending it. The confrontation becomes a heated exchange of insults, marking the end of a friendship that the audience witnessed since the premiere of the show. Now that the two have ended their friendship, will their claws come out for each other in the nomination drill?

Relationship woes spring up in the house as Isha Malviya – Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar fight over the captaincy task. Abhishek alleges that Isha has been biased to which she fires back, stating that his opinion doesn’t matter to her. Samarth begins instigating Abhishek, who warns the former that he will cry over Isha someday. Isha makes an explosive revelation by saying that breaking up with Abhishek was the best decision of her life. Abhishek claims that he was the one to back out of the relationship and if he wanted she would have patched up with him. Will Abhishek get even with Isha during the nomination drill?

Ankita Lokhande seems to come to the end of her patience in dealing with her husband Vicky Jain. In tonight’s episode, Vicky mocks his wife for not being cooperative during the cooking time. Ankita warns him to not test her anger, but Vicky doesn’t budge. After a while, Vicky asks whether she will talk to him or not. An exasperated Ankita states that she doesn’t want to be involved in Vicky’s life and that she’ll stay away from him, leaving everyone to wonder if the couple will ever be on the same page. Will their recent fights make it to ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’?