Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: Chhaya’s life in danger, Arya on a mission to save her mother

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Crime lord Satya gets freed from jail. Satya’s supporters congregate around the jail. Meanwhile, Arya’s mother gets scared when she learns that Satya is out of jail. Arya and her mother decide to leave Solapur when the news about Satya reaches them. Arya goes missing from the bus station. Meanwhile, Satya plans to conduct his political rally in Solapur. Satya’s son, Tanmay, reaches Solapur and gets into a fight with Arya.

Meanwhile, Damini is worried as she is unable to find Arya anywhere. Damini gets into an accident with Satya’s car, and she panics. Damini arrives at Ankush’s house and asks for his help to escape from Satya but Ankush is not willing to help her. Arya and Damini manage to escape from Satya and his men. Meanwhile, Ankush and the police try to search for Damini before Satya can find him.

Now, in the coming episode, Kasturi urges Satya to seek revenge against Arya, blaming her for harming Kasturi’s son. As Arya and Chhaya take refuge in a warehouse to escape menacing goons, tension escalates when the goons get close to Chhaya. Arya faces a critical moment as she has to save her mother.

Can Arya rescue Chhaya from the imminent threat of the ruthless goons?

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.