Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Ankush enrolls Arya in Nanha Police Officer contest against her will

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Ankush confronts Arya, wrongly demanding an apology in front of Zai for an alleged mistake. Zai falsely accuses Arya of asking her to do something drastic, angering Ankush. Arya’s grandfather comes to her defense, revealing Zai’s troubling behavior and urging Arya not to succumb to similar distress as her late mother.

Tearfully upset, Arya expresses her feelings of isolation and lack of trust. Ankush insists that Zai wouldn’t deceive her father, but Arya, with a hint of sadness, asserts her inability to lie to anyone. Bela makes the difficult decision to send Arya to Sudhar Ghar, where Satya elucidates its purpose as a corrective home for troublesome children. Arya, feeling frightened, receives reassurance from Ankush, who implores Satya to cease scaring Arya. In an emotional moment, Arya confronts Bela, questioning whether Bela perceives her as a troublemaker or a liar, leaving Bela overwhelmed with tears.

In the coming episode, Eklavya drops the bombshell that Arya is slated to participate in the Nanha Police Officer contest, orchestrated by Ankush. Despite Arya’s grandfather expressing concern, Ankush remains adamant about her participation, citing a month for preparation. Arya, however, vehemently opposes the idea, warning of being sent to Sudhar Ghar if coerced. Undeterred, her family dismisses her objections. Arya, now resolute, challenges Ankush to orchestrate her victory, even in the face of her unwillingness to partake in the competition.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.