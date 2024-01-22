Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Ankush makes Arya realize the importance of teamwork

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya and her team is supposed to not talk to anyone during the game but a samosa seller comes and the team talks to the salesman. Soon, Arya’s team faces the consequences as they get a penalty. Meanwhile, the other team goes to find the clue of another riddle. Arya manages to find the answer to the riddle but is forced to stay silent because of the penalty.

In the coming episode, In the Nanha Policewala competition, Arya and other kids were presented with an opportunity to earn an additional 25 points by solving a challenging riddle. Both teams received the same puzzle, and amidst the brainstorming, Eklavya shared the correct answer with Arya, who, surprisingly, refused to accept it. As Tanmay and his team found a crucial clue, Arya grew upset. In a supportive gesture, Ankush visited Arya, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and the need to listen to fellow teammates for success in the competition.

Later, following Arya’s loss in the Nanhe Police Officer competition, the announcement of her visit to Sudhar Ghar left her filled with emotions as she boarded the bus. Despite Ankush’s earnest efforts to dissuade her, Satya couldn’t conceal his satisfaction with the turn of events.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.