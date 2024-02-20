Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya disguises as a maid to enter Satya’s home

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya grows up dreaming of becoming an IPS officer. She clears her exam and gets one step closer to realizing her dream. Arya finds herself on her scooty, navigating the busy streets when a reckless car driver persistently honks from behind, disrupting her ride. To Arya’s surprise, the culprit turns out to be Yug, who overtakes her and steps out of his car. Arya is infuriated by the reckless driving and confronts the unknown driver.

Arya is looking for Bella and Ajoba, and she ends up at a temple. While she’s there, she unexpectedly runs into Yug, someone she knows. But Arya doesn’t want Yug to recognize her, so she tries to hide who she is. Then, by accident, Arya bumps into a woman, and flowers spill onto Yug. Instead of revealing herself, Arya decides to leave quietly. She feels conflicted because she wants to talk to Yug but also thinks it’s best to keep her distance for now.

In the coming episode, Arya poses as maid Kamla in order to enter Satya’s home. She is motivated by a desire for justice. Her goal is to find proof that exposes his illegal land deals with farmers. Arya’s daring plan has the potential to deprive Satya of his CM title.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.