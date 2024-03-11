Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya flirts with Yug after being caught

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya is thinking about how hard it is to find proof against Yug. But then Kasturi, who is also involved in an election, talks about her ambitious plans to win. Arya overhears Kasturi and Satya, talking about how they’re planning to harm other candidates. Kasturi mentions that they’ve managed to gather a lot of money in a short time, almost like they found a gold mine in Yug’s name.

Arya gets frustrated because everything was going smoothly until Yug unexpectedly changed the situation by providing support or resources, like offering a lifeline. Arya calls and threatens to expose Kasturi. Arya learns that Kasturi and Satya placed a bag full of money in opponent Ankita’s office so that Kasturi can win the election. She uses this information to threaten Kasturi and calls her with unknown number. Kasturi gets shocked as she fears getting exposed.

In the coming episode, Arya finds Kasturi’s phone lying unlocked on the table and starts looking through it out of curiosity. Yug catches her in the act and asks her why she was snooping around. Feeling caught, Arya quickly shifts gears and begins flirting with Yug, diverting his attention from the phone. Just then, Zai approaches, and Arya’s playful banter with Yug continues as they engage in light-hearted conversation. Zai gets angry seeing Arya flirting with Yug

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.