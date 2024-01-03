Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya surprises Ankush with her remarkable memory skills

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, upon completing the race, Arya bypasses any celebration, instead heading straight to her grandfather to feed him with her own hands. Witnessing this heartfelt gesture, Ankush’s eyes well up with tears, deeply moved by Arya’s selfless act of compassion towards their grandfather.

Ankush gives Arya a task of cleaning the house and in return he decides to give her food to eat. Arya finds a new way to clean the floor by attaching a mop to a bicycle, impressing Ankush with her innovative approach. When questioned by Ankush, Arya pointed out that while he instructed her on what to do, he didn’t specify how to do it, emphasizing that completing the work was the main goal. Ankush felt proud of Arya’s cleverness, expressing satisfaction for the first time with Satya, acknowledging Arya’s intelligence that Satya had previously overshadowed with ill intentions.

In the coming episode, Ankush gives a task to Arya to get a lot of groceries. Arya, using a clever mnemonic trick suggested by her friend Eklavya, remembered all the groceries by associating them with the names of planets, impressing Ankush with her remarkable memory skills. When Ankush asked how she managed to recall everything, Arya simply replied that she remembered it through the name of bappa.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.