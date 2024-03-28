Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: OMG! Satya and Ankush to come face to face?

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Satya demands Arya leave the house, but she refuses. In a fit of rage, Satya threatens her, saying that if she doesn’t leave, he will kill her. He then tries to strangle Arya, but Kasturi and Yug intervene to stop him. However, he doesn’t relent and pushes Yug aside. Arya remembers her father and mother’s death and holds Satya’s hand.

Arya, feeling uncomfortable and repeatedly tries to stop Yug’s attempts at intimacy, but he persists. In a fit of anger, Arya calls out to Yug as Ekya, threatening to smash him if he continues. Immediately afterward, Arya realizes her slip-up, as she had promised Ankush not to reveal her identity in front of Yug. However, Yug catches on to Arya’s use of the name Ekya.

In the coming episode, Yug learns about Arya’s real identity, while Satya embarks on a quest to uncover the truth about Arya. Upon noticing Satya leave the house, Yug urges Arya to follow him. Arya observes Satya heading towards her house; where Ankush resides as well.

Will Satya learn about Ankush being alive?

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.