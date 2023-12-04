Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Satya and Kasturi call Arya Ankush’s illegitimate child

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Satya arrives at Arya’s school as the chief guest. Arya sneaks inside Satya’s car and travels to Mumbai. Meanwhile, Ankush chases after Satya’s car to save Arya. Ankush returns to his house and brings Arya along with him.

Meanwhile, Satya tries to find some proof that can defame Ankush. Ankush’s grandmother questions him about Arya’s identity. Meanwhile, Satya thinks that Arya is Ankush’s illegitimate child, and he uses this information to defame Ankush. Satya tries to turn Ankush’s wife against him. Later, Kasturi and Satya decide to hold a birthday party for Ankush’s daughter. Meanwhile, Bela begins to have doubts about Ankush.

In the coming episode, Arya attempts to prevent a mishap involving Zai and a falling fan, an unexpected turn of events occurs, resulting in the fan falling on Zai instead. Kasturi blames Arya, calling her an orphaned troublemaker, prompting an enraged response where Arya reveals her father’s profession as a police officer. Bela gets emotional during this turmoil. Meanwhile, Satya and Kasturi confront Ankush, alleging his involvement in an extramarital affair and questioning Arya’s true parentage.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.