Satya demands Arya leave the house, but she refuses. In a fit of rage, Satya threatens her, saying that if she doesn't leave, he will kill her. He then tries to strangle Arya in Sony TV's show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Ankush disguises as a farmer and takes Yug to Satya’s house. When he returns Arya questions Ankush about how he managed to manipulate the farmers, to which Ankush replies that money has the power to solve all things. When Arya inquires further about the source of the money, Ankush becomes defensive, asking why she is asking so many questions. Arya persists, revealing that Bella, her Gud Kaki, is locked up and has become a mere shell of herself.

Ankush, in a fit of rage, dismisses Bella’s situation as destiny and urges Arya to focus on her revenge instead of shedding tears for Bella. Arya gets shocked by his behaviour. Satya decides to get Zai and Yug married. However, during the wedding, Yug plans to reveal to Satya that he cannot marry Zai. Soon, Arya enters and halts their marriage. Arya claims to be Yug’s wife. Zai and Yug refuse to believe Arya. Soon, Arya sends a proof to everyone on their phone. Satya and Kasturi get shocked to see the proof.

In the coming episode, Satya demands Arya leave the house, but she refuses. In a fit of rage, Satya threatens her, saying that if she doesn’t leave, he will kill her. He then tries to strangle Arya, but Kasturi and Yug intervene to stop him. However, he doesn’t relent and pushes Yug aside. Arya remembers her father and mother’s death and holds Satya’s hand.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.