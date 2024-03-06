Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Yug catches Arya and Bela red handed

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya speculates that Satya and Kasturi might still be keeping tabs on her, as her body was never found. Arya determined not to let Yugg Sisodiya interfere with her goals, believing he won’t be able to expose her. Yugg, on the other hand, is determined to keep his secret hidden, even from Arya.

During a press conference, Kasturi made a solemn promise in front of the people that Satya Raj party will always work for the welfare of the citizens and never abandon their support. However, her vow was met with humiliation as a woman throws ink on her face, shocking Satya and Yug, while Arya found solace in the chaos. Arya saves Kasturi from humiliation and soon Kasturi asks her to work along with her. Kasturi also asks her to stay along with them in their house.

In the coming episode, Arya gets successful in her plan as she enters Satya’s house. Arya meets her Good Kaaki and consoles her assuring her that she will always be there for her. Meanwhile, Yugg arrives and confronts Arya about her presence there, prompting questions about her motives and intentions.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.