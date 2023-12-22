Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Zai gets trapped amidst fire

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya expresses disbelief and questions how the phone came into Ankush’s possession. She asserts that he is not her father and leaves in tears. Arya’s grandfather tries to stop her, but Ankush intervenes, urging him to let her cry. Arya tearfully misses her mom amid the emotional turmoil. Later, Arya finds out that Ankush is responsible for her mother’s death and soon Arya finds out that Ankush is responsible for her mother’s death and leaves the house.

Arya is outside singing and dancing with her new friend Eklavya. Arya’s grandfather expresses concern about both Arya and Ankush not having eaten yet, and wonders how long she’ll stay outside in the dark. He considers calling Arya back inside. Ankush says that Arya has gone out of her own will and believes she will only return when she feels convinced that there’s no safer place for her than home. Lightning strikes, causing Arya to scream in fear, and she rushes back inside the house.

In the coming episode, Arya, Zai and other kids ensemble at a ground wherein Satya is going to speak on the stage. However, Zai unfortunately gets locked in an empty house which soon catches fire. Ankush and Arya look for Zai and they learn that she is trapped amidst the fire. Ankush and Arya get shocked.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.