Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Serial Upcoming Twist: Chirag and Deepika meet at the temple; Chirag proposes to marry Deepika

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) meeting Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon). They shared a sibling bond in which Deepika tied Rakhi to Sachin. Sachin gifted a special gift to Deepika which was a flute. Also, Sachin gave valuable advice to Deepika to consider Chirag’s love and decide in the affirmative, as Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) is a very nice person who will take care of her all his life.

The upcoming episode will see Chirag having an altercation with his family, especially his mother when he will reveal being in love and deciding to shift to the USA post his marriage. This will make Chirag’s mother angry.

We will also see Chirag and Deepika meeting in the temple in the presence of Deepika’s father. Both Chirag and Deepika will be dressed in ethnic wear. Deepika will be taken aback when she will see Chirag going on his knees and proposing his love before Deepika. Yashwant will also witness Chirag’s love for his daughter.

Will this be a moment when Deepika will accept Chirag’s love?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.