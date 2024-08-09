Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Serial Upcoming Twist: Chirag feels bad for Deepika; laments about her being ill-treated

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Deepika’s (Aditi Tripathi) identity coming out in a harsh manner, thus irking Deepika’s father when the Mittals called his daughter a servant. This instigated Lavanya towards breaking the alliance of Prithvi and Janvi. However, Deepika insisted that Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) talk to his mother and convince her for the marriage. Accordingly, Chirag talked to his mother and she agreed to carry on with the wedding, on the condition that Deepika would not be seen anywhere during the wedding. Deepika agreed to the condition, and the Tilak happened.

The upcoming episode will see Chirag thinking about what happened in the function. He will think about the day when Deepika introduced herself to him as the servant of the house. Also, he will remember Deepika being abused and scolded by her own family. He will also think about the manner in which she was treated by his mother. Chirag will feel uneasy and will be seen telling his brother Prithvi that his family has disrespected a lady.

What will happen next?

