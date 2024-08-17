Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Serial Upcoming Twist: Chirag helps Deepika in her business; Deepika thanks him

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) proposing his love before Deepika’s father and asking for his consent to wed Deepika (Aditi Tripathi). He also told him about his inability to become a father, owing to his medical condition. We also wrote about Deepika meeting Chirag and expressing her decision. She had rejected to marry him but asked for a reason to reject him. Deepika believed that Chirag wanted to help her and did not love her. Chirag asked Deepika to take time to think about her decision.

The upcoming episode will see Chirag getting to know that Deepika has received an order for flower decorations for a school event. Chirag will volunteer to help Deepika and will reach the school and work on the decorations even before Deepika will reach the venue. With the arrangements done, the teacher will pay Deepika handsomely for the decorations which have been done. Chirag will meet Deepika and the latter will question why he is helping her in business. Chirag and Deepika will shower concern on each other. Chirag’s sweet words will make an impact on Deepika and she will blush. Deepika will also be seen thanking Chirag for the help.

Will Deepika give her consent to marrying Chirag?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.