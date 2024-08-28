Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus show produced by SVF Entertainment will see Deepika getting emotional and talking about how Chirag made her stronger in life. Read it here at IWMBuzz.com.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen the wedding of Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) and Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) happening in the temple with only Deepika’s father being a witness to the wedding. As we know, the Mittals were celebrating Janvi’s birthday when Chirag entered with his newlywed wife Deepika. This created a shock wave in Lavanya (Shubhaavi Choksey), and she hated the sight of Deepika even more. As an aftermath reaction to Chirag marrying Deepika, Lavanya announced that she is calling off the wedding of Prithvi and Janvi. This broke many hearts, but Chirag was happy that Janvi did not marry his brother.

The upcoming episode will see Deepika getting emotional about her sister’s wedding being halted. She will tell the Mittal family about how Chirag came into her life and gave her the confidence to live. Deepika will be seen talking about Chirag’s goodness, which she liked and this paved a way for their union. Deepika will weep a lot and Chirag will try to console her.

As we know, the promo of Lavanya throwing Chirag and Deepika out of the house is already on. Lavanya will go on to disown Chirag, leaving him shattered.

What will happen now?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.