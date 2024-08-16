Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Serial Upcoming Twist: Deepika meets Chirag; rejects his love

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) saving Deepika’s (Aditi Tripathi) life by fighting Birju. We saw him expressing his love for Deepika to his father Yashwant. Yashwant talked to Deepika about it and told him to think about marrying Chirag. We know by now that Lavanya has an aversion to people with a dark complexion. Lavanya’s daughter had cursed her mother that she will also get a daughter-in-law who has a dark complexion.

The upcoming episode will see Deepika’s father asking his daughter to meet Chirag and talk to him. Chirag will be very much worried about Deepika’s reply as he has also told about his medical condition. Deepika will meet Chirag and Chirag will further tell her that he wants to marry her. Deepika will, however, refuse the proposal and will tell Chirag that this marriage cannot happen.

What will happen next?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.