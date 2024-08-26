Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) and Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) all set to get married in the temple. As we know, Chirag proposed to Deepika and asked her for marriage in a cute gesture at the temple. On the other hand, it was Janvi’s birthday and she had threatened Chirag that she would make her relationship with him open on that day. While Janvi was waiting for Chirag on her birthday, Chirag was all set to marry Deepika in the temple.

We saw Deepika and Chirag getting married in the temple. It was a simple marriage with only Deepika’s father Yashwant present. However, the rituals were followed and Chirag and Deepika promised to be there for each other while taking the pheres.

The upcoming episode will see Yashwant having a tough time doing the Bidaai of Deepika. He will be teary-eyed and will ask Chirag to take care of his daughter. Deepika too, will find it tough to leave her father. She will ask him to take care of his health. Deepika will hold her father’s hand during the Bidaai and will not leave it for some time. Yashwant will break down as Chirag and Deepika’s car will move away.

What will happen next?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.