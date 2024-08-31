Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus show produced by SVF Entertainment will see Chirag and Deepika romancing amid their sorrow of not being with family. Read it here at IWMBuzz.com.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen major drama with Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) and Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) getting married at the temple. Lavanya created huge drama when Chirag brought Deepika home after marriage. Lavanya (Shubhaavi Choksey) who hates people with a darker complexion, ended up disowning her own son Chirag. When he came home to explain things to her, Lavanya’s madness hit its peak, and she tried harming Deepika with a piece of glass. Chirag and Deepika moved to the outhouse where Deepika started to clean the house.

The upcoming episode will see romance brewing between the newlyweds. Chirag will have a problem with Deepika doing the cleaning job. He will be seen removing her heavy jewels in order to make her feel free. The two of them will be seen romancing, in between which Deepika will be upset and guilty of being the reason for Chirag to be sent out of the house. Chirag will make a promise to Deepika that he will soon convince his mother and take her home and give her the right of being his wife.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.