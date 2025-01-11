Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Chirag insults Deepika; Will Deepika take a stand for herself?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Productions has seen engaging drama with Chirag’s (Akkshith Sukhija) birthday being celebrated in the Mittal house. Lavanya has asked Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) to come to the party. Chirag is happy that he has Ragini and Chandni at the party, celebrating it with him. Mishka is also there to play her game.

The upcoming episode will finally see the big face-off between Chirag and Deepika at the party. There will be a mishap in the party when Mishka will set her saree on fire, in order to stop Chirag from going near Deepika. However, the fire will spread so fast that the whole party will be ruined. Chandni will be saved by Lavanya while Ragini will be saved by Deepika. This will be when Chirag will know Ragini’s closeness with Deepika. He will get wild and will go on to insult Deepika, asking her to take all of his property in return for the divorce and for staying away from his daughter. Deepika will be very upset and will give back to Chirag in the same tone. She will also request Lavanya not to attempt further to bring them together.

What will happen next?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.