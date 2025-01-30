Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Chirag weeps for Ragini; vows to ruin Deepika

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) deciding to take Ragini along with him and shift to London. There was a shockwave in the house with all being emotional with the decision of Chirag. Lavanya and Omkar tried to stop Chirag, but he was adamant of not changing his plan this time. However, we saw Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) changing the story by declaring that Ragini is her daughter and that she had given birth to twin daughters. She showed Chirag all the proof for her declaration and took Ragini along with her.

The upcoming episode will see Chirag struggling to come to terms with Ragini being gone. He will weep, yell and make a big scene of Deepika ruining his life. He will plead before his parents to come to Deepika’s house with him and help him get his daughter back. But both Lavanya and Omkar will tell Chirag that Ragini is safe with her mother. This will irk Chirag all the more. He will vow to ruin Deepika’s life and will criticize her for snatching away all his happiness. Lavanya will be so angry at Chirag’s behaviour that she will slap him. She will ask him not to curse his own blood again.

Will Chirag ever get to know the truth?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.