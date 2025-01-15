Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Lavanya contemplates telling the truth to Deepika; Will Deepika stop Chirag?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Productions has seen engaging drama with Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) being envious that his daughter Ragini is getting too close to Deepika (Aditi Tripathi). Chirag got worried about Ragini’s well-being and decided to relocate with her to London. However, Ragini created a big issue by saying that she will not move out of the place. This broke Chirag’s heart. Lavanya also tried to tell Chirag not to go to London. However, Chirag did not budge from his decision.

The upcoming episode will see Ragini finally adhering to her father’s decision and deciding to go with him to London. However, her attachment to Deepika will be a bother for Chirag. Lavanya will now have no means to stop her son. She will ask Deepika to tell Chirag that Chandni is his daughter. However, Deepika will refuse to fight for her rights with Chirag as he is blindfolded in doubt. This will be when Lavanya will try to tell Deepika that she gave birth to not one daughter, but two daughters and that Ragini is her daughter.

Will Deepika know this truth?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.