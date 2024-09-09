Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Do Dooni Pyaar the Star Plus television show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions has seen engaging drama with Lalita and Ritu (Aleya Ghosh) impressing Kalyani Kashyap in all ways possible. We saw that Kalyani gave open permission for Ritu to shop at an expensive jewellery shop. She did it in order to find out whether the girl and her mother were genuine or were overcome with greed for money. Ritu passed this acid test with flying colours when she chose for herself, a simple Rudraksh chain amidst the costliest of jewellery present in the shop. Kalyani decided to get Abhay and Ritu engaged and announced it too.

The upcoming episode will see Ganga (Shivika Pathak) and Abhay’s (Gourav Sharma) yet another chance encounter. We have seen them crashing into each other on two earlier occasions. Their first meetup was on the road when both dashed against each other and fell into a muddy pool. The second encounter was at the temple when both got disfigured owing to the fall on each other, with kumkum falling all over their faces.

Now, as we know, Ganga saved a child from drowning and has got her to the hospital for treatment. Dr. Abhay will be notified of this emergency and he will come to the hospital. Ganga and Abhay will have yet another dash when they will fall on each other. However, this time, they will be able to see each other’s faces. However, Ganga will notice the same locket in Abhay’s hand and will get scared as she believes that he is a ghost who is behind her.

Do Dooni Pyaar showcases the journey of Ganga and sheds light on the topic of forced marriage. Based in the city of Sonepur, Bihar, the Star Plus show is a tale of a girl named Ganga who has been neglected by her family since childhood and how, by twist of fate, Ganga gets married to Abhay, who hails from a rich and well-educated family as a result of Pakadwa Vivah. This is the time when the audience will witness a twist that will create an element of confusion and comedy as Abhay has a twin brother, Akash.