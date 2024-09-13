Do Dooni Pyaar Serial Upcoming Twist: Lalita throws a twist; plans Abhay’s Pakadwa Shaadi with Ganga

Do Dooni Pyaar the Star Plus television show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions has seen engaging drama with Lalita being extremely angry and disappointed at the way Kalyani Kashyap treated her and her family during the engagement. As we know, Kalyani Kashyap humiliated Lalita and her family for not calling her daughter as hers, and also looked down upon her for being the mother to a girl like Ganga who has a flirtatious nature. As we know, Kalyani does not like Ganga as she saw her trying to get the phone number of a stranger boy.

The upcoming episode will see Lalita burning with anger. She will want to hit back at Kalyani Kashyap and will call her brother to find a solution. Lalita will propose to have a Pakadwa Shaadi done of Abhay (Gourav Sharma) in order to seek revenge on the Kashyap family. However, there will be a twist. Lalita will not want to get Abhay married to Ritu, but to Ganga.

Yes, Ritu (Aleya Ghosh) will be angry at her mother for planning the pakadwa wedding of Ganga. On the other hand, arrangements will be made to kidnap Abhay.

What will happen now?

Do Dooni Pyaar showcases the journey of Ganga and sheds light on the topic of forced marriage. Based in the city of Sonepur, Bihar, the Star Plus show is a tale of a girl named Ganga who has been neglected by her family since childhood and how, by twist of fate, Ganga gets married to Abhay, who hails from a rich and well-educated family as a result of Pakadwa Vivah. This is the time when the audience will witness a twist that will create an element of confusion and comedy as Abhay has a twin brother, Akash.