Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Doree’s unique Gruhapravesh; Maan lifts Doree and Shubhi

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) and Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) getting married in the temple as per the contractual deals they had agreed to. We saw Dadi and Rajnandini come to the temple when the wedding was happening. Dadi unknowingly blessed the couple during the wedding, but she was unaware of Maan’s wedding happening there. We saw Kavya argue with Maan over his marriage to Doree. Doree and Maan reached home amidst a fight between Kavya with the family members. Kavya told the family about Maan’s wedding and accused Dadi of ruining her life.

The upcoming episode will be shocking for Rajnandini as she will realize that Maan has married the same girl who put a case against their family, and Doree was the same girl she had a fiasco with, at the fashion show. Doree will also realize that Maan is the brother of Rajnandini who she was pitted against.

Rajnandini will also ridicule Doree for being an unwed mother and will set fire to the entrance of the house to stop the Gruhpravesh of Maan and Doree. Maan will lift Doree and Shubhi in his arms and will want to enter the house. Luckily, Dadi will ask for the fire to be extinguished and will get the Gruhpravesh done of the bride.

What will happen next?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.