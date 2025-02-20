Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Maan arrives home with Doree; Kavya gets hysterical

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) and Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) getting married as per their contractual deal at the Sankata Mayya temple. However, their wedding was accidentally witnessed by Maan’s family, especially Dadi who ended up giving her blessings to the newlyweds without knowing that it was Maan who was getting married. We wrote about Kavya seeing the groom’s face and fighting with Maan over their impending wedding and how he has cheated on her. We saw Doree reacting angrily to Maan’s decision to marry without telling his family.

The upcoming episode will see Kavya going home angrily and telling Maan’s family about his marriage in the temple. Dadi will refuse to believe in it. Kavya will grow hysterical and will accuse Dadi of ruining her life. Rajnandini will get scared as Kavya knows a big truth of hers, for which she had agreed to get Maan married to her.

The episode to air will see Maan arrive inside the house with his newlywed wife Doree and kid Shubhi. To top it all, Shubhi will be the same kid from the royal household, which Rajnandini had ordered to kill.

What will happen now?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.