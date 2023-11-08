Doree: Doree learns about being adopted

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree is determined to retrieve her baba’s sewing machine. Meanwhile, she enters a barefoot race, while Ganga sells handkerchiefs to buy a special butterfly chappal for her. Vansh Thakur, the spoiled grandson of Kailashi Devi, joins the race and cheats by pushing Doree. On the other hand, Kailashi discusses their failing business with Anand, and on their way to the office, Ganga meets with an accident when their paths cross. However, Kailashi and Anand heartlessly drive on without stopping.

In the coming episode, Doree, confronts Vansh Thakur, who cheated and won. Meanwhile, Kailashi Devi’s hold on her saree business weakens, and she instructs Anand to find the best design in Varanasi. In the Bunkar gully, Doree, unaware of her baba’s accident, joyfully reclaims Ganga’s sewing machine. When she returns home, nani is furious and falsely blames Doree for Ganga’s unconscious state. Shockingly, Nani reveals that Doree is adopted, and Ganga Prasad is not her father. A shattered Doree is kicked out of the house by nani with a mandate never to return. Doree runs to the temple, begging Sankata Maiya to heal her baba.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.