Doree Spoiler: Kailashi puts Bhola to an acid test; will Doree’s identity be revealed?

Doree the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with the fire accident taking place in Kailashi’s mansion paving the way for Ganga (Amar Upadhyay) to remember his past related to Doree (Mahi Bhanushali). He, however, wanted to seek answers from his daughter but did not know where to find her. Amidst all this, Kailashi Devi (Sudha Chandran) got the doubt of Bhola being Doree. Kailashi caught Doree red-handed when she tried to steal the evidence of the green bangles and earrings. Kailsahi was shocked to see Doree alive. When Kailashi sat and thought over it, she got the doubt of Bhola being Doree. So she wanted to test Bhola.

The upcoming episode will see Kailashi telling Bhola that he will have to take a bath before her in ice-cold water. Kailashi will tell him clearly that he will have to remove his clothes and take a dip before her. Doree will be afraid as this will expose her real identity of being Doree. However, Nani and Sattu will come of timely help to Doree. Sattu will dress up as Doree and will run around the premises where Kailashi stands. Kailashi and even Bhola will notice the girl. Kailashi will thereby, be convinced that Bhola is not Doree.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot a few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.