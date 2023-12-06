Doree spoiler: Neelu shatters Mansi’s world with false news of daughter’s demise

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Kailashi gets Ganga arrested and Doree gets worried for her father. She cries in a room and thinks to anyhow bring her father back. Soon, Doree goes to meet Kailashi and promises to do anything and in return she asks Kailashi to get her father out from jail. Kailashi gets happy and decides to take advantage of the situation.

Kailashi cruelly instructs Doree to eat butter off the floor and she innocently agrees to do so. However, Mansi narrowly avoids revealing a hidden secret to Kailashi Devi about her daughter. Meanwhile, Chakram helps Doree clean up the butter, and at the same time, Anand returns home with Ganga, and finally, Doree reunites with her father. Later, Neelu questions the odd connection between the Thakur family and Ganga Prasad. In a cunning move, Neelu uncovers the truth that Doree is Anand and Mansi’s daughter.

In the coming episode, Neelu decides to make the most of the news that Doree is Mansi and Anand’s daughter. She arranges to meet Mansi to gather more information about her daughter. However, Ganga, concerned about Doree’s education, urges her to start attending school, but he soon realizes the financial challenges. Meanwhile, Mansi rushes to meet Neelu and suddenly a curious Komal follows her. Later, Mansi rushes to meet Neelu, only to learn the heartbreaking news that her daughter was found dead.

How will Mansi react after learning the truth about her daughter’s death?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.