Durga Upcoming Twist: Durga tops her exam; Paani Bai rebukes her

Durga the Colors television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with friendship blossoming between Durga and Anurag from their childhood. Though Paani Bai (Indira Krishnan) always talks about the societal differences between Durga and Anurag, their friendship has been thicker than ever. Durga belongs to the tribal community and was raised by the royal family of Rajwadas in Jodhpur. Anurag is the Prince of the royal family.

The upcoming episode will see Durga (Pranali Rathod) and Anurag (Aashay Mishra) growing up with their friendship turning into a thicker bond of love over time. Durga would have completed her education and would be awaiting her results. Her ambition in life will be to become a doctor like Anurag. Durga will top her exams and this will make Anurag happy. The whole school will be proud of Durga’s achievements. However, Paani Bai will ridicule Durga and will ask her what will she do after studying so much. She will remind Durga of her class by birth and will tell her that she cannot continue to have what she desires when it comes to her career. Durga will be upset and will try to speak her mind clearly.

What will happen next?

