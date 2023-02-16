Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen the amazing Valentine’s night wherein Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) and Tanisha had a fabulous dance, that actually ignited the feelings of love in Faltu (Niharika Chouksey). Yes, we saw Faltu trying to ward off her feelings of love for Ayaan and fighting with her conscience for staying away from Ayaan.

The coming episode will see a big drama with Sid (Rajat Verma) doing the unexpected. On the night of Valentine’s, when Ayaan will be spending time with Tanisha, he will arrange to make a call to Ayaan. The caller will tell Ayaan of him being the one who had put sindoor on Faltu’s hairline. Ayaan will be shocked to know this and he will immediately question Faltu after going to her room.

Tanisha will accompany Ayaan and will try her best to evade the situation. Faltu will also tell Ayaan that he is nowhere responsible for her marriage. However, Ayaan will not be convinced by Faltu’s answer.

Where will this complication in Ayaan’s mind lead to?

