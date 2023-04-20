Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets thrown out of his family business

Faltu the Star Plus show will see Ayaan getting thrown out of his family business.

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) and Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) going ahead with their married life. However, Faltu is upset that she has not got blessings from the Mittal family. However, Ayaan coaxes her to start her life on a happy note. But Faltu is determined to win the love and blessings of the family one day.

Amidst all this, Kanika is playing her game and is forcing Janardhan to take a stand against Ayaan. The idea is that if Ayaan is kept away from the luxuries of the family, he will get sick and tired of handling his newfound poverty and will leave Faltu.

The coming drama will see Janardhan carrying out a big decision. He will announce that Ayaan is removed from the family business and will not even get his stakes.

While this will come as a big shock to Ayaan, he will be confident of dealing with his life.

Will Ayaan and Faltu sail through this phase?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.