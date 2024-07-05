Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 5th July 2024 Maha Twist: Shantanu Convinves Savi To Meet The Guy, Isha And Savi Clashes With Rajat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. It is making waves with an amazing twist in each episode.

In today’s episode of 5th July 2024, Savi tells Isha that she doesn’t want to marry, and Rajat says the same thing to Bhagyasree.

In the next scene, Savi talks to Harini about what happened yesterday. Afterward, Savi sees the water is not coming out of the pipe, shakes off the pipe, and notices the water is coming from the pipe, which is accidentally spilled on Rajat.

Further, Rajat Thakkar blames Savi for intentionally throwing water at Rajat. Both start blaming and fighting with each other.

In the next appearance, Bhagyasree greets Tara, who has arrived at her home, and hears from her that she fired Rani. Bhagyasree asks Tara why she did it, and Tara replies that she fired her because she was gossiping about Rajat over the phone.

Next, Tara tells Bhagyasree that she has a match for Rajat and says she can go to Rajat’s wedding with her brother’s sister, Mamta. Bhagyasree believes this is a fantastic idea and requests Tara to discuss the match with her husband’s family.

On the other hand, Latha has a phone conversation with Isha. During their conversation, Latha informs Isha that she has found a match for Savi. She reveals the boy’s name, Sasank, who knows everything about Savi. Isha asks Latha to call Sasank and arrange for him to come for wedding looks today.

Further, Isha reveals to Shantanu that a match is coming to see Savi today, and his name is Sashank. Shantanu agrees.

Later, Savi arrives home and hears from Shantanu that a wedding prospect is coming to see her for wedding looks. Savi refuses, but Shantanu convinces her to see Sashank just once, and Savi agrees.

In the next scene, Rajat receives a call from Aman, who informs him that the guests are unable to park because Savi’s family has reserved the parking lot.

Lastly, Rajat approaches Isha and fights with her over the parking space. Isha says that very important guests are coming to their house today, so they reserved a parking area in advance. Savi also arrives and clashes with Rajat, and they start fighting.