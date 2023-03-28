Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) has dragged Sai (Ayesha Singh) to the court of law. Sai has been accused of manipulating with Pakhi’s health and taking out her uterus when she was in danger of losing her health. Pakhi wants justice and has requested the court to snatch right of being a doctor from Sai.

The ongoing court battle in the show has been engrossing to the core. While Pakhi stands tall to seek justice, the Chavans have joined hands with Sai, and try their best to prove her as innocent.

Virat assumes that Dr Satya (Harshad Arora) who does not get along well with Sai, has shown his interest in the case to get back at Sai and teach her a lesson.

However, the coming episode will reveal that Dr Satya will in fact pin down Pakhi and her statement and will expose her real intention before court. Satya’s constant questioning will finally bring the truth out. Pakhi will confess to the court that she was seeking justice and seeing to it that Sai remained out of her family and husband’s life, and saw that questioning her medical dignity will be the right way to get back at Sai.

What will happen next? Will Sai’s innocence be proved?

