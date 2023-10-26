Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan gets insecure

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama that saw Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being held up in saving Harinee from losing her life. We saw how Harinee was beaten up by her husband Kiran as a result of which she was hospitalized. Harinee lost her baby in the womb and gave up hope to live. She tried to commit suicide when Savi saved her. We saw Bhavani blaming Savi for all the mishaps that happened in Harinee’s life.

While this was happening, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) was angry at Savi as she was not present to take up the online exam for which he had enrolled her. Ishaan did not know the reason for Savi not turning up. He kept calling her but to no avail. He assumed that even though Savi was intelligent, she lacked the sincerity to study and put effort.

The coming episode will see Savi getting back to the college and realizing that she has missed her big exam for which she prepared so very well. Savi will go to Ishaan to apologize. But Ishaan will be furious at her and will not be ready to listen to her excuses. Ishaan will taunt Savi for losing focus and dancing with ACP and enjoying her time even when she has an exam coming. This will hurt Savi a lot.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1013 25th October Written Episode Update

Harinee troubled by her unexpected miscarriage decided to end her life. She stood on the parapet of the terrace of the hospital building. Savi entered the premises at the right moment and also got up on the parapet, and threatened to jump down along with Harinee. Harinee changed her decision and came down.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.