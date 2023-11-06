Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan puts Savi on a 'Bappa Hunt' mission

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan putting Savi on a Bappa Hunt mission on her birthday.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Nov,2023 17:34:57
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) planning quite a lot for Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) birthday. As we know, the promo that has come out will see Reeva (Sumit Singh) coming back into the life of Ishaan, exactly during this time. We saw how Ishaan had been masterminding a surprise birthday party for Savi without her knowledge.

However, Ishaan was worried about the recent weird acts the Savi did of not concentrating on her studies. We wrote about Savi accepting a work offer that ordered her to do all weird stuff and not question about it.

The coming episode will see Ishaan worried and tense as Savi’s D-day will arrive. On her birthday, Savi will plant saplings just like her how her parents had taught her. She will seek their blessings. Ishaan will write a motivational card for Savi and will hide it from Surekha. On the day, he will be happy about the day being Savi’s birthday. However, he will be equally scared as Savi will plan to leave early on the day to be with Harinee.

In order to get her to the auditorium where the entire birthday arrangement has been made, Ishaan will hide Savi’s Bappa idol and will play around with her and put Savi on a ‘Bappa Hunt’ Mission where she will be provided clues and chits to her next destination.

The idea of Ishaan will be to finally bring her to the auditorium.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1024 5th November Written Episode Update

Ishaan planned to get Isha for Savi’s birthday party. At the same time, Isha too was happy to receive the invitation on behalf of Ishaan.

Will Ishaan succeed?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

