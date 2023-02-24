Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sai (Ayesha Singh) making all the efforts possible to get the fear out of Vinayak’s mind. However, the constant protection and over-indulgence that he receives from Pakhi are not helping the kid at all. The elders in the Chavan house too realize that Pakhi is in fact grooming the fear in Vinayak and not trying to eradicate it.

At this juncture, Vinayak has stopped coming out of his room. And Pakhi does all that she can to keep him indoors.

The coming episode will see Sai playing a smart game to make Vinayak come out of his room. She will invite all of Vinayak and Savi’s friends to play on their house lawn. She will organize a lavish spread of food delicacies and will also allow them to play chor police.

Savi being the daughter of Virat, will become the police and will dress like a cop. She will run into Vinayak’s room too on the pretext of catching a thief.

Will Vinayak be wooed to come out and play?

