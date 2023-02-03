Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has kept viewers amazed with the kind of drama coming on in the show’s plot. We saw how Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) got to know the truth about Vinayak and responded by fleeing away with Vinayak. However, Virat (Neil Bhatt) has managed to get her and the boy back home.

Now, the Chavans are faced with a difficult phase where they have to battle through Sai’s legal notice. Sai wants the custody of Vinayak and is ready to fight for it.

On the other hand, Pakhi has grown over-protective of Vinayak and does not even want that boy to go out of the house, and contemplates stopping his school going.

The coming episode will see Virat going to talk to Sai to ask her to take back the legal case. However, Sai will promise Virat that she will never drag Vinayak to the court and trouble him.

What will happen next?

